MATT VESPA: What Trump’s Legal Team Just Filed Might Not Please Special Counsel Jack Smith.

It’s news that no one wants to hear regarding the trial over the alleged mishandling of classified materials by Donald Trump. It’s the second indictment slapped against the former president, with the first being related to Trump’s hush money agreement with ex-porn star Stormy Daniels. That legal entanglement is a circus drenched in partisan politics. The legalese etched in the Daniels indictment brought forward by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is viewed as exceptionally shoddy, but there will be a trial next year, nonetheless. That’s the point: damaging Trump through death-by-a-thousand legal cuts could work.

This classified materials indictment filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith is also a partisan witch hunt, though harder to dismiss as Trump did engage in reckless activities with these sensitive documents. He made the case for the overly zealous lawyers at the Justice Department easy. It was preventable, but that’s history. Smith claimed he wanted a speedy trial though he asked for a four-month delay in setting the date. Now, given the circumstances, Trump’s legal team is asking to delay the trial until after the presidential election.