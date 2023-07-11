CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Jewish camp leaders challenge carry law due to anti-semitism. “Concerns of racism or anti-semitism or anything else like that should be taken seriously and people should be empowered by the constitutionally protected rights granted them by being human beings to combat them, with words when appropriate and with bullets when their lives are threatened.”
