MARK JUDGE: Oppo the Justices: The Stasi Left is Using the Avenatti Playbook.

It’s 2023 now, and leftists are indeed using the exact same tactics they used against Kavanaugh and me to assail the Supreme Court itself. I’ve hammered home again and again how they were going to deploy it. Many of the same conservatives who kept telling me to move on are now expressing shock about what’s happening. Welcome to the party, guys.

As was the case with us, the left’s plan has just four steps for crushing constitutionalist justices and hijacking the Court:

Do opposition research. Dig up some apparent dirt on the justices, even if it is not convincing or relevant.

Feed it to the media, who will shout it through a bullhorn.

Call for subpoenas — even of the Chief Justice himself, if he won’t play ball. Haul them up and humiliate them in the (Democrat-run) Senate.

Impeach the conservative justice, or pack the court with new, compliant members.

Yes, they are really trying this. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just gave a speech demanding that Congress subpoena Justice John Roberts.