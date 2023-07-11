GET WOKE…: Not Just Bud Light: Anheuser-Busch’s Other Beer Brands See Sales Crash.

Sales of Michelob Ultra fell by 4.3 percent in the week that ended July 1 compared with last year, and Busch Light was down 8.5 percent, the New York Post reported. Both brands are, like Bud Light, owned by the Anheuser-Busch brewing company.

“Budweiser trends have been slipping for a very long time, but it’s the Michelob Ultra negative numbers and now Busch Light negative trends that are most alarming to me,” Bump Williams, whose consulting firm ran the numbers from NielsenIQ data, told the Post. “They were very healthy prior to April 1.”

Sales of Bud Light the week prior, ending on June 24, were 27.9 percent lower than during the same period last year. The brand’s troubling numbers came despite Bud Light giving out rebates for free beer ahead of Independence Day weekend.