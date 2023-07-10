UH-HUH: Biden admin attempts to blame construction workers for baggie of cocaine in the West Wing.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hinted that the cocaine found at the White House likely came from construction workers working in the area for renovation instead of the Biden family.

Sullivan noted that the space has not been in use recently as the area by the situation room has not been undergoing renovations.

He said, “I would make a point about the Situation Room because I think there’s been a lot questionable reporting on this. The Situation Room is not in use and has not been in use for months because it is currently under construction.”

The space currently being used as a substitute for the space is in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. “[T]he only people coming in and going out of the Sit Room in this period have been workers who are getting it ready to go,” Sullivan added.