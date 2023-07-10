CHRISTIAN TOTO: Five Shocking Reasons Media Savaged Sound of Freedom.

Storytelling Is For Liberals, Dummy

Hollywood, and its various off-shoots, is almost exclusively for left-leaning artists. Outlets like The Daily Wire and indie projects like “That Show Tonight” are the exceptions that prove the rule. Liberal journalists don’t take kindly to right-leaning art invading their space. It’s why they demean or ignore right-leaning success stories like Fox News’ “Gutfeld!” and The Daily Wire’s “What Is a Woman?”

When an indie hit like “Sound of Freedom” comes along, these journalists decry a subversive story within their progressive landscape. And they act (out) accordingly.

‘Freedom’ Exposes Groomers, Inc.

Conservatives have been attacking the Left for its alleged grooming tactics. Drag Queen Story Hours. Pride parades where sexually-charged acts are performed for all-ages crowds. Kiddie content featuring mature themes like non-binary characters and trans-related issues.

So-called gender-affirming surgery on minors.

No matter where one stands on these issues, the Right says it’s protecting children while the Left vehemently disagrees. That narrative plays into “Sound of Freedom” through no direct fault of the filmmakers or product. “Freedom” was completed five years ago and sat on the proverbial shelf until now.