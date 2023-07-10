July 10, 2023

JUST NBC THE SCHIZOPHRENIA!

Shot: COVID-19 and obesity: Doctors studying link between excess weight and severe disease.

—NBC News, September 8th, 2020.

Chaser:

 

To be fair, my local gym definitely fitness the new modern diverse requirements of white supremacy:

Related: Eating three meals a day is white supremacy as well!

 

Posted at 4:30 pm by Ed Driscoll