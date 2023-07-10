JUST NBC THE SCHIZOPHRENIA!

Shot: COVID-19 and obesity: Doctors studying link between excess weight and severe disease.

—NBC News, September 8th, 2020.

Chaser:

To be fair, my local gym definitely fitness the new modern diverse requirements of white supremacy:

White Supremacy is more diverse than Harvard. pic.twitter.com/9fkra4Gi6N — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) July 7, 2023

