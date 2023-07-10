JOANNE JACOBS: Universities talk ‘diversity,’ demand conformity. “Requiring would-be professors to swear allegiance to a political ideology is a free-speech violation, charges a lawsuit filed in May. John D. Haltigan applied to teach psychology at the University of California at Santa Cruz. He had to submit a ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ (DEI) statement, which the suit compares to loyalty oaths required of faculty members during the Red Scare of the ’50s.”