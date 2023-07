RAGE, RAGE AGAINST THE DYING OF THE TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE: Biden reportedly fumes and spews curses at staff in private: ‘No one is safe.’

Even the left have finally noticed Sundown Joe’s lifelong anger issues: Biden the Angry: NY Mag Puff Piece Inadvertently Reveals He’s Actually Pretty Nasty.

But some die-hard socialists are prepared to explain it all away: Who they really are: Lefties go there cheering Biden for bullying his staff because they had it coming.