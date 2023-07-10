NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: CDC admits not including diagnostic codes showing COVID vax as ’cause’ on some death certificates.

The Minnesota analysis is part of three years of questions about the reliability and integrity of federal and state governments’ COVID-related statistics.

The New York Times found up to 90% of COVID-positive tests officially recorded in Massachusetts, New York and Nevada in summer 2020 were based on SARS-CoV-2 viral loads too small to be infectious.

Oregon lawmakers similarly sought a federal grand jury investigation into COVID statistical manipulation nearly two years ago, claiming the Center for Disease Control and Prevention employed a “double-standard exclusively for COVID-19 data collection” that inflated cases and deaths starting early in the pandemic.

One of them told Just the News that Beaudoin is assisting their efforts, which are now pending before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. “I think this type of fraud is extended across all boundaries, all states,” Oregon state GOP Sen. Dennis Linthicum said.