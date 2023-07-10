WHOSE PROPERTY IS IT, ANYWAY? Illinois Landlords Will Be Forced To Rent To Illegal Aliens As Rent Prices Remain Sky-High.

Landlords in Illinois will soon be required to rent properties to illegal aliens, opening the market to tens-of-thousands of potential renters as housing costs remain sky-high, particularly in major metro areas like Chicago.

Last month, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed SB 1817 into law, which will update the Illinois Human Rights Act to include “immigration status” as a protected class. Landlords across Illinois will not be able to refuse potential renters due to their immigration status alone, despite the fact that illegal aliens are eligible for deportation under U.S. law.

“This law sets clear boundaries, protecting the rights of immigrants and ensuring that financial institutions and service providers cannot engage in discriminatory practices,” State Senator Ann Gillespie, a Democrat, said in a statement. “Putting these protections in place will promote fairness to ensure people are not unjustly denied housing.”

The new requirements come as rent prices remain sky-high across the nation’s major metropolitan areas, including Chicago