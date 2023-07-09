GOODER AND HARDER, SAN FRAN: Driverless Cars Hit By ‘Coning’ Incidents As San Francisco Group Rebels.
A San Francisco group that stands for “car-free spaces, transit equity, and the end of car dominance” is behind a wave of “coning” driverless cars owned by Waymo and Cruise.
Members of the Safe Street Rebels, a group that states cars are “polluting, dangerous & murderous,” are coning driverless cars across the city, which disables the vehicle and forces it to stop.
Here is some of the footage of coning incidents:
"Coning" a driverless car forces some of them to have to be hard reset. It's done as a form of protest against the autonomous vehicles.
