GOODER AND HARDER, SAN FRAN: Driverless Cars Hit By ‘Coning’ Incidents As San Francisco Group Rebels.

A San Francisco group that stands for “car-free spaces, transit equity, and the end of car dominance” is behind a wave of “coning” driverless cars owned by Waymo and Cruise.

Members of the Safe Street Rebels, a group that states cars are “polluting, dangerous & murderous,” are coning driverless cars across the city, which disables the vehicle and forces it to stop.

Here is some of the footage of coning incidents: