#DEFUNDPRIVATESECURITY: Zuckerberg Spent $43 Million on Security, but $5.5 Million to Back Defund the Police.Among the CZI donations to anti-policing activist groups, according to the report, are:

$3 million to PolicyLink, the organization behind DefundPolice.org, which seeks to “diminish the role of policing in communities and empower alternative visions for public safety.”

$2.5 million to Solidaire, which seeks to defund the police through its “Anti-Police Terror Project” and boasts it helped strip $18 million out of the Oakland Police Department’s budget.

Solidaire funds the Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of 150 activist groups, which said in a press release: “[T]he police do not keep us safe, and they do not prevent nor stop crime.

“Pouring more money into the system of policing only threatens the very lives they’re purported to protect.”

Meta/Facebook representatives and CZI did not respond to the Post’s requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg’s Meta is raising its private security spending pre-tax from $10 million for the past few years to $14 million in 2023, according to the report, citing February company filings.