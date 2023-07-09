THE IDEAL TIME WAS IN 2019 BUT THE NEXT BEST TIME IS RIGHT NOW: When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race? “If Biden does drop out of the race, will he wait too long to do so? And, should that be the case, will Vice President Kamala Harris — whom few Democrats truly have confidence in — get crushed in the general election by the Republican nominee?”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.