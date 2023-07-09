THERE GOES THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, RESTORING MORE OF THAT RESPECT ON THE WORLD STAGE: Yellen Commits Grave Error in Show of American Weakness in China.

As with Blinken, Yellen also got no red carpet, although one Chinese official did meet her when she arrived two days ago.

But then on Saturday, Yellen committed a grievous diplomatic error—she bowed repeatedly, at least three times, to Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng when she met him.

That’s a grave show of American weakness to the Chinese, particularly the repeated and deep nature of the bowing. If the Chinese didn’t already think they could step all over us, that’s the type of signal to them that they can, when Biden officials act that desperate to bend over for them. Lifeng even backed up a little to give her more room to kowtow to him, like she was a servant.