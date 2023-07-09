MISSED IT BY THAT MUCH: WSJ blames abysmal recruitment numbers on military veterans. “Yes, you read that right: military veterans are the problem. Not the drag queens, not the anti-white rhetoric and policies of Lloyd Austin, not coerced participation in experimental drug trials, but those who enlisted and served. It is appalling that our media blame low recruitment numbers on people who sacrificed and risked their lives for their country.”
