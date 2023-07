NARRATOR VOICE: No one actually thinks this.

CNN's Fareed Zakaria to Biden: "I think a lot of people do watch you and are impressed and they think you've been a great president. You've brought the economy back, you've restored relations with the world…" pic.twitter.com/6ZjHnOhDJW — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) July 9, 2023

To be fair, it’s not surprising that Zakaria is inspired by Biden: Fareed Zakaria suspended by CNN, Time for plagiarism.