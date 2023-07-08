OF RACISTS AND WHITE SUPREMACISTS: The word “racist” got used up a few years ago. It had been used so often to apply to things that obviously weren’t racist that it lost its sting. “White supremacist” took its place, but it’s headed in the same direction.

According to this article in the Nation, if Asian Americans stand up for their rights, they are allies of white supremacists. Shame on the Nation for publishing such garbage.https://t.co/zq1XBOcIUM — Gail Heriot (@GailHeriot) July 8, 2023

Oh well.