VANITY FAIR: Can Anyone Fix California?
TL;DR, considering that Sacramento, SF, Oakland and LA passed every law that Vanity Fair’s staff and core readership wanted:
VANITY FAIR: Can Anyone Fix California?
TL;DR, considering that Sacramento, SF, Oakland and LA passed every law that Vanity Fair’s staff and core readership wanted:
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.