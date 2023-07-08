IS THE NEW YORK TIMES A LIBERAL NEWSPAPER? OF COURSE IT IS: The New York Times spreads misinformation about misinformation.

The gatekeeper of establishment gatekeepers, the New York Times, regularly crusades against spreading “disinformation” or “misinformation” and in favor of censorship.

In a story on Thursday titled, “Ruling Puts Social Media at Crossroads of Disinformation and Free Speech,” the Times explored how dangerous it might be if the federal government is not allowed to direct social media companies on what kind of speech is allowed.

The Times frames the pro-First Amendment ruling as a right-wing victory carried out by a Trump-appointed, right-wing-friendly judge who seems to be warm to “debunked” claims from “vaccine skeptics.” The Times reported that this case was “being overseen by Judge Terry A. Doughty, who was appointed by President Donald J. Trump and has previously expressed little skepticism about debunked claims from vaccine skeptics. In one previous case, Judge Doughty accepted as fact the claim that “Covid-19 vaccines do not prevent transmission of the disease.” (Emphasis added).

Wait, what was that?

“Judge Doughty accepted as fact the claim that ‘Covid-19 vaccines do not prevent transmission of the disease.”

COVID-19 vaccines DON’T stop transmission of the disease. Believing that is not accepting a “debunked” claim.

Here’s what the CDC says, “Vaccinated people can still become infected and have the potential to spread the virus to others, although at much lower rates than unvaccinated people.”

So, in their effort to make this judge look like a right-wing goon who wants to allow the spread of misinformation, the Times spreads their own misinformation.

I certainly wasn’t the only one who noticed.