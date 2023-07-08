HOW DOES IT FEEL? Sound of Freedom Sends a Rolling Stone Writer Into Fits of Rage.
I haven’t even seen Sound of Freedom yet, but I’m already convinced I need to based on the absolute hysteria emanating from the left.
As I reported yesterday, The Guardian set off the parade of stupidity by tying the movie, which is based on a true story, to QAnon. Does the movie mention QAnon, Hillary Clinton, Pizzagate, or anything of the sort? Not even a little bit. Rather, it’s just a story about saving a girl from human traffickers in South America.Admittedly, I severely underestimated how triggering that would be for some people, and now a reviewer from Rolling Stone is having a “hold my beer” moment.
We’ll start with his actual article, but the continuation of his freakout happens elsewhere.
I watched Jim Caviezel's QAnon-ish child-trafficking drama "Sound of Freedom" with the kind of muttering, coughing, "Amen!"-bellowing boomers who have made it a right-wing indie hit. Hard to overstate just how disgusting it was! https://t.co/SA1Q1OMnsD
Why don’t they write this story about every movie starring Tom Cruise and Will Smith, who are both leaders of the evil Scientologist cult? https://t.co/Ym4H4rnsPq
