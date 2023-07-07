The bride and groom and their guests can tuck into different options for the wedding breakfast.

They include 100 chicken burgers and 100 boxes of McNuggets or 100 cheeseburgers and 100 chicken fingers.

The minimum order of 200 pieces is accompanied by the slogan: “Make wedding moments unforgettable.”

The wedding feast has been launched in Jakarta, Indonesia, but could be expanded across the world if successful.