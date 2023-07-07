A NON-DENIAL DENIAL: ‘Incredibly Irresponsible:’ White House Press Secretary Chides Reporter for Asking Whether Cocaine Belonged to Bidens.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre scolded a reporter Friday for asking if she would answer, once and for all, whether the cocaine that was discovered in the White House on Sunday “belonged to the Biden family.”

A white powder was discovered in the West Wing of the White House on Sunday and it was later confirmed to be cocaine. Jean-Pierre’s comments come one day after NBC reported that the cocaine was found in a working area of the West Wing, contradicting initial reports that suggested it was found in a locker used by visitors in the West Wing lobby.

In response to the question, Jean-Pierre said: “There has been some irresponsible reporting about the family and I got to call that out here.”

“The Biden family was not here. They were at Camp David. They were not here Friday*. They were not here Saturday. They were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday,” said Jean-Pierre. “They came back on Tuesday. So to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible.”

Jean-Pierre stressed in comments delivered from the podium earlier this week that the initially reported location where the cocaine was supposed to have been found is heavily trafficked by visitors.

“What I wanted to be very clear is that this is a heavily, heavily trafficked, heavily traveled, to be more accurate, area of the campus of the White House,” Jean-Pierre said. “It is where visitors to the West Wing come through.”

But NBC’s Andrea Mitchell reported that the new location is a “much more secure place” with “limited access” and that “normal people, average people, can’t get in there.”