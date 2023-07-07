NEO: The trans proliferation – Part II: What’s the rationale for transgender medical treatment and surgery for minors?

One interesting wrinkle in all of this is that I have yet to meet a therapist who approves of the medicalization of the treatment of children who say they are transgender, and that includes all the therapists I know who are liberal Democrats or on the left, and I know plenty of them. The ones I know tend to be older or even retired, and they were trained under a very different system long before medical treatment and “gender affirmation” for minors were ever contemplated. But despite their current disapproval of these methods, they still vote reliably Democrat, and for the most part – actually, in every case so far – they were unaware of the devastation these treatments can wreak until I told them. And these developments are not nearly enough to change their minds and convince them to vote for anyone on the dread right. I plan to work on that a bit by talking to them more; should be interesting.