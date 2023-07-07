JIM TREACHER: Ben and Jerry Want America to Return Mt. Rushmore.

Ice cream manufacturers and dumb leftists Ben & Jerry are back at it, and this time they’ve found a new reason to bash America on the Fourth of July: Mt. Rushmore was stolen!

Wait, what?

The junk food-makers posted an essay on benandjerry.com, claiming:

“Ah, the Fourth of July. Who doesn’t love a good parade, some tasty barbecue, and a stirring fireworks display? The only problem with all that, though, is that it can distract from an essential truth about this nation’s birth: The US was founded on stolen Indigenous land. “This year, let’s commit to returning it. “Here’s why we need to start with Mount Rushmore.”

Return Mt. Rushmore. What could be more patriotic?

How would that work, exactly? Do we need to box it up ourselves to return it? Do the original owners send us an address label?

Remember: Those two fat old men make overpriced ice cream. That’s the only reason you’ve even heard of them. Ice cream.