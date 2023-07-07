CHANGE: MTG Ousted From the House Freedom Caucus. “Depending on which source you access, Greene was given the gate for her support of Kevin McCarthy or for the issue with Boebert, during which Greene allegedly called Boebert a “little b***h” on the House floor. Greene was irked that instead of supporting her original articles of impeachment against Biden, Boebert had filed her own, which made use of some procedural resources Greene had not accessed.”