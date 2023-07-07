CHANGE (IT BACK): Why the Marines Are Ditching Tanks and Howitzers to Prepare for America’s Next Big War. “The U.S. Marine Corps is undergoing its biggest reorganization in decades, slimming down and chopping weapon systems, such as tanks and howitzers, in an effort to become quicker, more agile, and more lethal, while specializing in operating in island chains and coastal areas. It’s all built on the service’s belief that the next war will resemble World War II far more than Iraq or Afghanistan.”