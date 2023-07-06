WHOOPI GOLDBERG IS CONFUSED: She apparently said that the Supreme Court’s decision in the Harvard case would “lead to no women in colleges.” The truth is a little closer to the opposite. These days a very large number of (non-STEM oriented) colleges and universities put a thumb on the scale against women and in favor of men, on the ground that women are already a majority on their campuses. In some cases, it’s legal under Title IX and in other cases it’s not. If anything, the Court’s decision could, by analogy, benefit women. But who cares about the facts if your goal is to get people riled up?