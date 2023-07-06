YOU CAN CHECK OUT ANY TIME YOU LIKE…: Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting Instagram account, Meta says. “Threads, Meta’s Twitter rival, is drawing users at an astounding pace, amassing 10 million signups in just seven hours, according to co-founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg. But the highly-anticipated new service, which requires an Instagram account for onboarding, features an intriguing stipulation: Deleting a Threads account requires deleting the linked Instagram account.”