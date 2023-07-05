SCHOOL CHOICE: Pa. Gov. Shapiro says he will scrap school vouchers in end-run on Senate Republicans. “The Democrat issued a statement Wednesday acknowledging that talks had deadlocked over a $100 million voucher program, which he had supported and which state Senate Republicans passed as part of their budget proposal last week. Pennsylvania House Democratic leaders oppose vouchers and had refused to act on the Senate’s bill.”
