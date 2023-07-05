QUESTION ASKED: Is Ben and Jerry’s The Next Bud Light?

This 4th of July, it's high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it. Learn more and take action now: https://t.co/45smaBmORH pic.twitter.com/a6qp7LXUAE — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) July 4, 2023

Well, are you Ben & Jerry’s? Then set the example for the rest of us, and go first. Move your operations from the US. Demand that your product not be sold in America. Make the first move and show us how it’s done!