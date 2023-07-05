BETHANY MANDEL: Is my favorite dress company the new Bud Light?

I’ve been pregnant for the better part of the last decade; fifty-four months to be precise. I recently started investing in refreshing my non-maternity or postpartum wardrobe. Everything I have from that stage of life is from when I was twenty-seven; and I’m definitely no longer able to pull off the same look from when I was in my twenties and childless. Now I’m a mom of six and inching uncomfortably close to forty.

In my research, I found the aesthetic I was shooting for, from a company called Son de Flor. Every time another conservative homeschool mom appeared in a dress I loved, it was one of theirs.

I was ready to pull the trigger on their summer sale… until this partnership with David Ross Lawn, a “gender-fluid” cross-dressing bearded influencer on Instagram and TikTok.