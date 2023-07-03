OUT ON A LIMB: Don’t Believe the Headlines: This Court is Very ‘Normal.’

This just-completed term, overall, had far fewer 6-3 “ideological” splits than last year’s term—it just so happened that three big ones came in the term’s final two days. As the Times noted over the weekend, “This term, the court’s liberal justices were significantly more likely than last term to be in the majority in nonunanimous decisions.” Also, the two justices who were in the majority least often? That would be the Court’s two most reliable conservatives, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. In reality, the U.S. Supreme Court as presently comprised is a slightly right-of-center institution. What makes it different from virtually any other leading national political or cultural institution is simple: It is not entirely dominated by Leftists. Hence, the hysteria.

Including: Boston Law Students Offered Therapy After SCOTUS Rulings.

“[The assenting judges] went so far as to say that the race-based admission system uses race as a negative and operates it as a stereotype,” the letter stated. “They may couch their opinion in legal jargon, but we all know what this opinion aims to do: advocate for a ‘colorblind’ admission process.” “However, as many of our students know and Justice Sotomayor says in her dissent, ‘ignoring race will not equalize a society that is racially unequal,’” the letter proclaimed. “As a reminder, BU also offers a number of wellness resources that are willing and able to help students navigate these times.” The university’s law school is not offering specialized counseling for its students, but the SGA recommended resources that are already available. Two of the resources were BU Behavioral Medicine and BU Student Wellbeing. According to its website, BU Behavioral Medicine offers therapy, on-call service for mental health emergencies and mental health diagnoses, among other services.

I’m having a difficult time imagining that Professor Kingsfield would create safe spaces for his students.