NO SPARKLERS FOR THESE FOLKS:

Growing up in Benton, Ark., Malaya Tapp loved celebrating the Fourth of July with her family. “We would go to parades and see firework shows and hang out with friends,” she said. “It was always such a fun holiday.”

But now that she is an adult — she’s 18 and entering college next year — commemorating the holiday isn’t so simple.

It started in 2020 when the Black Lives Matter movement spotlighted many of the injustices across the country. “I lost a lot of my patriotic feelings,” she said.

Ms. Tapp, who now lives in Atlanta, also realized that many festive components of Fourth of July aren’t that palatable for her.

There are the fireworks. “It’s hard to tell the difference between guns and fireworks, and here there is always something on the news about a shooting or something, so it makes me nervous,” she said. “They are also bad for the environment. They release a lot of toxic chemicals.”

This year she is skipping the holiday altogether, opting instead to travel with her church youth group to visit a Navajo nation in Arizona, but the trip was canceled because of a Covid outbreak.