July 4, 2023

LIVING HISTORY: Ukraine finds British WW2 Hurricane planes outside Kyiv.

The rusting remains of eight British Hurricane fighter planes dating back to World War Two have been found buried in a forest in Ukraine.

The aircraft were sent to the Soviet Union by Britain after Nazi Germany invaded the country in 1941.

They were part of a package of allied military support for the USSR, paid for by the United States under the so-called Lend-Lease scheme.

So-called? Scheme? I’m not sure why decades after the fact the BBC is denigrating a material effort to keep anti-Nazi forces fighting, but, whatever.

Plus: “Some Hurricanes were deliberately broken up and buried after the war so the Soviets did not have to pay back the United States. Under the Lend-Lease legislation, the USSR was required to pay for any donated military equipment that remained intact after hostilities ended.”

