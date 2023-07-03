LIVING HISTORY: Ukraine finds British WW2 Hurricane planes outside Kyiv.
The rusting remains of eight British Hurricane fighter planes dating back to World War Two have been found buried in a forest in Ukraine.
The aircraft were sent to the Soviet Union by Britain after Nazi Germany invaded the country in 1941.
They were part of a package of allied military support for the USSR, paid for by the United States under the so-called Lend-Lease scheme.
So-called? Scheme? I’m not sure why decades after the fact the BBC is denigrating a material effort to keep anti-Nazi forces fighting, but, whatever.
Plus: “Some Hurricanes were deliberately broken up and buried after the war so the Soviets did not have to pay back the United States. Under the Lend-Lease legislation, the USSR was required to pay for any donated military equipment that remained intact after hostilities ended.”