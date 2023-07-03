JOE ROGAN SLAMS ‘MENTALLY ILL’ DYLAN MULVANEY AFTER TRANS INFLUENCER SPOKE OUT ON BUD LIGHT FIASCO:
Rogan blamed pressure on corporations to adopt so-called “ESG” — environmental, social and governance standards — adding that Bud Light’s actions proved it was out of touch with “regular people.”
“Take a brand like Bud Light,” Rogan said.
“It’s for blue-collar drinking people and they like to watch football and drink Bud Light and then all of a sudden you have this mentally ill person who’s just an attention whore.”
Rogan then referred to the viral video of Kid Rock using an assault rifle to shoot cases of Bud Light.
“Once Kid Rock shoots your cans, you’ve got real problems,” Rogan said.
The Post has sought comment from Mulvaney and Anheuser-Busch.
Rogan’s latest salvo came after Mulvaney posted a video to her 1.8 million Instagram followers, saying she [sic] felt “a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone” and that Anheuser-Busch has done nothing to support her as she’s been ruthlessly dragged through the mud in the months following the failed campaign.
The next day, Anheuser-Busch pushed back against Mulvaney’s assertions.
The company said it is “committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community.”
Rogan also slammed Bud Light’s decision to sponsor the Toronto Pride event, calling it “silly.”
And the hits just keep on coming for Anheuser-Busch: Bud Light hit over ‘desperate’ ad with NFL star Travis Kelce: ‘Going for the death blow.’
The ad titled, “Backyard Grunts with Travis Kelce,” appears to be aimed at Bud Light’s alienated male drinkers but most of the video’s comments lambasted the brand for the latest attempt to save face.
“Man Bud Light is going for the death blow at this point,” one commenter wrote. “This is what they think of their client base, stupid grunting cavemen.”
“Hey look! ‘Fratty’ and ‘out of touch’ is back in style at Bud Light,” another wrote.
“I don’t understand how this appeals to Bud Light’s target market, transgender youth,” a third comment said.
Given all the male grunting, are we sure this ad wasn’t left over from Pride month?
Exit question: Too soon?