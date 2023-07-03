JOE ROGAN SLAMS ‘MENTALLY ILL’ DYLAN MULVANEY AFTER TRANS INFLUENCER SPOKE OUT ON BUD LIGHT FIASCO:

Rogan blamed pressure on corporations to adopt so-called “ESG” — environmental, social and governance standards — adding that Bud Light’s actions proved it was out of touch with “regular people.”

“Take a brand like Bud Light,” Rogan said.

“It’s for blue-collar drinking people and they like to watch football and drink Bud Light and then all of a sudden you have this mentally ill person who’s just an attention whore.”

Rogan then referred to the viral video of Kid Rock using an assault rifle to shoot cases of Bud Light.

“Once Kid Rock shoots your cans, you’ve got real problems,” Rogan said.

The Post has sought comment from Mulvaney and Anheuser-Busch.

Rogan’s latest salvo came after Mulvaney posted a video to her 1.8 million Instagram followers, saying she [sic] felt “a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone” and that Anheuser-Busch has done nothing to support her as she’s been ruthlessly dragged through the mud in the months following the failed campaign.

The next day, Anheuser-Busch pushed back against Mulvaney’s assertions.

The company said it is “committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community.”

Rogan also slammed Bud Light’s decision to sponsor the Toronto Pride event, calling it “silly.”