DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Students expecting a ‘fight to the death’ to get a spot in Stanford’s new Taylor Swift class.

Stanford student Ava Jeffs is in her professor era.

The rising sophomore and lifelong “Swiftie” — a term used to describe fans of pop music icon Taylor Swift — is creating the curriculum for a new English class that examines the singer’s songwriting over the course of her career. Swift is in the middle of a record-setting global tour, dubbed “The Eras Tour,” which takes fans through a more than three-hour journey through her 10 albums.

Her latest, “Midnights” — which dropped last October and broke Spotify’s record for the most album streams in a single day — was billed by Swift as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

“The whole goal of the class is to dive into the art of songwriting, exploring the interplay between literary references and lyricism and storytelling in Taylor Swift’s entire discography, taking it one album at a time and trying to look at the evolution of using songwriting as a narrative form,” Jeffs said. “It will draw parallels to classic works of literature and poetry in each album and gain a deeper understanding of the narrative power of music.”

The class is titled “The Last Great American Songwriter: Storytelling with Taylor Swift through the Eras,” and is a play on Swift’s song “The Last Great American Dynasty” from her eighth studio album, “Folklore.” It’s the second Swift class at Stanford after “All Too Well (Ten Week Version)” was taught earlier this year and gave students a chance to analyze the 10-minute version of the song with the same name.