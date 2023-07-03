July 3, 2023

WHERE’S HUNTER, FAT? White House Evacuated After Cocaine Found. “Despite the best efforts of some to insinuate that the cocaine hydrochloride found at the White House was innocuous nasal spray, it is highly probable that it was simply a bag of cocaine. There’s been no official indication that it was nasal spray, and the lack of interest in the story by the mainstream media raises some red flags.”

Posted at 11:09 am by Stephen Green