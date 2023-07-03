HE’S NOT SAYING IT’S ALIENS, BUT IT’S ALIENS: Researcher says he found proof of extraterrestrial life in Pacific Ocean. “He believes that these findings can be traced back to the place from which the extraterrestrial matter originated, as the droplets were discharged from it in a characteristic manner for meteorites that enter and burn in Earth’s atmosphere. However, unlike regular meteorites, Loeb estimates that the spheres are likely made of a steel-titanium alloy, which is much stronger than the iron found in regular meteors.”

That seems like the kind of thing Loeb should have tested for before going public with his “extraterrestrial life” conclusion.