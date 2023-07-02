KAMALA… THEY ARE COMING FOR YOU: “The powers in the Democratic Party can no more gamble on Kamala than on Joe. If either is on the ticket, more than the White House is at stake. Republicans would expand, not lose, their House majority. And Democrats would certainly lose their precarious hold on the Senate. Their best hope is an election that again is a referendum on Donald Trump; but regardless of who the Republican nominee is, not a referendum on Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. Kamala must go before Joe does, certainly before Joe announces he won’t run. One way or another — Kamala, they’re coming for you, and then Joe.”