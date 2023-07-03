JEN PSAKI CLAIMS GOP IS ‘TRYING TO RECRUIT MUSLIM-AMERICANS’ AGAINST TRANSGENDER PEOPLE:

Jen Psaki claimed the Republican Party is returning to an old strategy of pitting minority groups against one another.

“I’ve been noticing the reemergence of a very old GOP playbook,” Psaki said, suggesting former President Richard Nixon encouraged the fear of black people in order to draw the votes of white people. “And it worked by pitting one group of Americans against another, the GOP successfully managed to split off southern whites from the Democratic Party.”