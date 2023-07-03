KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Climate Change Hysteria Is America’s Biggest Mental Health Crisis. “A lot of us conservatives used to joke back around the time of hurricane Katrina that libs behaved as if George W. Bush caused the hurricane. We’d say that they thought there was a ‘Bush/Cheney Weather Machine.’ We were, of course, merely joking. We hadn’t yet come around to the fact that they thought such a machine might actually exist.”