THAT’S FAST: Breakthrough quantum computer instantly makes calculations that take rivals 47 years. “The researchers said it would take Frontier, the world’s leading supercomputer, 6.18 seconds to match a calculation from Google’s 53-qubit computer from 2019. In comparison, it would take 47.2 years to match its latest one.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): How quickly will even strong encryption fall to a brute-force attack at this kind of speed?