EXPERTS, WHAT WOULD WE DO WITHOUT THEM? With just 8% of new vehicles costing under $30,000, ‘it’s the least affordable car market in modern history,’ expert says. “Not only are new vehicle prices near an all-time high, but the interest rate to finance a purchase has also jumped dramatically. Now, fewer affordable new cars even hit the market, according to recent reports.”
