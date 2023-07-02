SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST: Some US cities are replacing 4th of July fireworks with environmentally friendly drones.
All I can say is:
SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST: Some US cities are replacing 4th of July fireworks with environmentally friendly drones.
All I can say is:
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.