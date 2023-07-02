CLARENCE THE GREAT: I posted a screen shot of Justice Thomas’s citation in my brief on Facebook a day or so ago. I got back this sweet story about Justice Thomas from a high school friend of mine who is a retired Northern Virginia police officer:

Not bad at all, having a Justice cite you. Great recognition for your work. He is the only living Justice I have met. Many years ago, Al Sharpton brought two bus loads of friends to protest at Justice Thomas’s home. I had a discussion with Mr. Sharpton about the Code of Virginia, private property rights (it was a private subdivision), impeding the flow of traffic, the prohibition on picketing private homes – and the likelihood that an out of state resident would likely not be released on a PR bond, prior to an arraignment the next day For some reason, he and his friends decided to go home.

Justice Thomas came by the Police Station a few days later to thank everyone for keeping his family safe. In a community where so many people are “special”, he is the only prominent person I could recall taking the time to express appreciation.