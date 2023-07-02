HMMM: The Wagner ‘Coup’ Was Staged by Putin—and the West Fell for It.

By now, everyone has heard about the narrowly avoided coup in Russia: Last Friday night, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, one of Putin’s most trusted allies and the commander of the notorious Russian mercinary Wagner Group, marched on Moscow in an apparent coup d’etat, only to come to a swift agreement with Vladimir Putin and decamp for Belarus. While most commentators acknowledged that things didn’t quite add up, the “expert” class happily concluded that at least it had weakened Putin in his war against Ukraine.

None seemed to realize the obvious truth: The coup was staged, and completely faked false flag operation.

Think about it: An army invades Russia, race right up to Moscow, and no one gets hurt? With just a few thousand men, it achieved what Hitler with almost a million men wasn’t able to? And Putin holds his military back? And then, with Moscow supposedly within his grasp, Prigozhin decides, “Oh well, never mind” and heads to Belarus?