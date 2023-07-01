MINES, ANTI-TANK MINES, OBSTACLES AND FORTIFICATIONS: Perspectives and Realities facing Ukraine’s summer counter-offensive. It’s StrategyPage’s latest Armor update in Jim Dunnigan’s How To Make War section.

Extract:

…Historically, most tank and armored fighting vehicle (AFV) losses come from mobility kills. The Ukraine War was unique because top attack ATGMs (anti-tank guided missiles) were able to destroy Russian-designed tanks and AFVs by causing the turret to explode and kill the entire crew. Now the Ukrainians are on the offensive and have to devote a lot of men and resources to removing anti-tank and anti-personnel mines. At the same time the Ukrainians use anti-tank mines to protect quiet sectors of the front line from surprise armored attacks.