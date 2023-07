DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE K-12 IMPLOSION AND WEIMAR, AMERICA: Watch: Dad of the year brought receipts and 🔥 to a school meeting about the trans bathroom issue.

Father of the year brought the receipts. Enough with the lies. Protect the children. pic.twitter.com/PJ0TVnfJzi — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 30, 2023