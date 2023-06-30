EVERYTHING OLD IS NEW AGAIN! It’s the Return of the Chalkening! Libs Demanded Sarah Huckabee Sanders Remove a Cross Drawn by Her Kids. Here’s Her Response.

Joyless leftists, as they are prone to do, got all triggered when Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ kids used chalk to draw a cross surrounded by colorful stained glass-like shapes on the driveway at the governor’s mansion this week.

Gov. Sanders had shared a photo of her kids and their artwork to social media, which naturally upset the usual suspects.

Never mind, apparently, that “separation of church and state” is not found in the Constitution, nor does having a kids’ chalk depiction of a rather universal religious symbol rise to the level of establishing a state religion.

In what should come as a surprise to no one, Gov. Sanders is not backing down, bending to the will of the no-God-in-government crowd at Americans United, or agreeing to relegate her family’s beliefs to only private expressions.

In an official letter of her own obtained by Townhall on Friday, Sanders responded to Americans United.